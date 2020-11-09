Letter: Beware the false face of democracy

Ayn Rand noted that logic is the art of non-contradictory identification and described several logical fallacies to avoid. “‘Package-dealing’ is the fallacy of failing to discriminate crucial differences. It consists of treating together, as parts of a single conceptual whole or "package," elements which differ essentially in nature, truth-status, importance or value.” Here’s another way to think of this fallacy.
When you discover that a person is two-faced, you are careful around him – if you deal with him at all. You should also exercise caution with two-faced ideas and organizations. Consider democracy. If you know Greek history, as did the Founding Fathers, you know absolute democracy is mob rule. If more than half of your fellow citizens in a democracy want to lynch you, they can.
Democracy’s other face is a distorted countenance arising from the fact that free countries have people vote as a means of deciding who can serve in government. This face equates democracy with freedom. Voting does not cause freedom – see such “democratic republics” as North Korea. The danger of “democracy” is that a belief in its false face of freedom can lull you into accepting its other face of mob rule. Arguments that lessen freedom are made in the name of increasing democracy. For example, many want to weaken our protection of rights by replacing the Electoral College with a majority vote because it is “more democratic.” The Founding Fathers instituted that check against mob rule because they valued individual rights above voting.
Another two-faced idea is selfishness. One face – its good and accurate one – means acting in your long term rational self-interest. Everyone recognizes this and lives by it to the extent that they flourish. Its ugly and inaccurate face identifies irrational, range-of-the-moment actions you take, which are detrimental to your rational self-interest. If you don’t recognize that there are two faces of selfishness, you will classify productive people such as Bill Gates and Steve Jobs with crooks and frauds such as Bernie Madoff and Jerry Falwell. Even more important, if you believe sacrifice is good, you will feel guilty when you act in your self-interest.
For an example of a two-faced organization, consider Black Lives Matter. It's better face is taken to represent a desire for justice – although using a racist adjective makes it a collectivist organization. BLM’s ugly face, revealed by its founders, is a blatant attack on individualism as it seeks to replace capitalism with socialism through an intermittent stage of anarchy. The danger of this two-faced organization is that those who merely want to protest injustice wind up supporting riots and looting.
The false face of democracy aims to soften its real meaning of mob rule. The false face of selfishness is used to smear its real meaning of valuing your own life. The false face of BLM is used to hide its actual intent of destroying individual rights. Whether the true face is better, worse, or indifferent, you have to be careful of the two-faced.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken