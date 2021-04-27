Letter: Balloons are dangerous for animals

Much has been said recently about the litter situation in Aiken and around our state, and justifiably so. Our streets, roads and highways have become an eyesore and embarrassment with litter. I have been heartened to see a renewed commitment to cleaning up our roadways and holding those who litter accountable. But I’d like to draw attention to a type of litter that is done with the best of intentions by good people. I’m talking about balloon releases.
Balloon releases are done for many reasons. I get the symbolism. I get the fun. But what comes up must come down.
Therein lies the problem. I have hiked all over South Carolina this year, and on each hike I have found at least one mylar balloon. I have found balloons deep within the Francis Marion National Forest in our coastal plains, as well as in the Sumter National Forest in our upstate region and everywhere in between. What is alarming is that the ones I have found have all been near the trails. Imagine how many more are out there. There is a balloon caught up in a tree near the courts at the H. Odell Weeks Recreation Center that has been there for months, if not longer.
These balloons are no longer pretty. They are no longer meaningful. They are no longer fun. They are litter. And they are downright dangerous for animals, both wild and domesticated, terrestrial and marine.
People tell me of balloons that got chewed up in farm equipment and then swallowed by cows which then sickened or died. I heard of a balloon ribbon that got caught up in a horse’s mouth causing it to race around in panic. Released balloons get eaten by animals, blocking their digestive tracts and killing them or animals get entangled by the ribbons causing them to die.
What about biodegradable balloons as an eco-friendly alternative? The industry says that latex balloons, being made from rubber which comes from trees, are therefore earth friendly. They assert that these will degrade at the same rate as oak leaves. If you have an oak tree in your yard as I do, then you know that oak leaves seem to last forever. In the meantime, according to balloonsblow.org, “latex balloons are the type most commonly found in the stomachs of dead animals.”
Yes, some balloons are released unintentionally. But they are still litter.
What can you use instead? Bubbles make a great alternative to balloon releases and don’t cause the ecological damage that balloons do.
Realtors, don’t use balloons to draw attention to your signs. Car dealers, don’t tie balloons around your lot. Schools, teach by example the dangers of released balloons. And city and county government officials, please consider an ordinance prohibiting balloon releases.
The website balloonsblow.org says “Balloons Blow, Don’t Let Them Go.” Balloons are fun, and their release is both memorable and symbolic. But in the end, they trash our environment. If there’s one thing Aiken doesn’t need more of, it’s trash.
Beth Eberhard
Aiken