Letter: Assessments key to combat learning loss

It is probable that most students, parents and educators are pondering ways to recover from the loss in learning brought on by COVID 19, which generated a serious interruption in educating schoolchildren. It is widely known that learning is facilitated greatly when students are in the classroom. Teachers expend a great number of preparation hours planning learning opportunities. They plan effectively because students respond to well-calculated, preplanned teaching-and-learning conditions.
Academic Recovery, for purpose of this letter is defined as the return to normal or routine.
Here is a plan of action to contribute to a speedy recovery:
1. Isolate and estimate the extent of the loss in learning. To establish a baseline from which to implement targeted academic interventions, diagnostic assessments will need to be administered. Initially, these assessments need to be administered to students until a measure of academic achievement is documented. A plausible measure of academic achievement would be met when at least 80% of students in a given class have met the school-imposed measure of content mastery. Individual student mastery may be established at 80% as the baseline performance.
2. In-house teacher-led professional development is critically important: Observations have documented that in-house peer-teacher training has proven most effective in sustaining targeted diagnostic instructional methods to address learning and academic deficiencies. Teachers must receive training in understanding state curriculum standards) and design them into instruction pieces to present to students. Accompanying the instructional pieces should be parallel assessments that are designed to to check the students' understanding and measure the students' knowledge attainment.
3. Sponsor parent coaching sessions: Schools can hold Lessons for parents to teach them the lessons presented to students. These sessions will empower parents to better assist their students at home with academic tasks.
Academic recovery in practice has been in existence for decades. The concept can be traced back to the late 1970s and early 1980s. It has been difficult to know how effective these kinds of academic experiences have been because pretest and posttest measures have not been standardized to assess effectiveness. Such programs should have a component to assess the effectiveness of acquired learning and knowledge attainment when the student returns to the traditional classroom.
Academic recovery in all forms can prove to be effective at addressing learning-loss. The teacher's challenge is to calculate every learning objective to promote progress with the impending task. Teachers are trained to prepare students for the interconnectedness of each learning-task. This interconnectedness process is essential in the educational effort to recover learning loss.
Summarily, a structured academic assessment framework should be developed to document program effectiveness and influence on educational improvement, so that an effective model can be replicated.
Dr. Frank Roberson
Aiken