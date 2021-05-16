Letter: Antifa, BLM threaten democracy

I’ve become friendly with various editors over the years having been published in numerous newspapers and magazines for over 50 years.
Being a Marine Vietnam vet and former law enforcement officer on a 100% disability from a combination of war wounds and job related injuries, I was always told to write what you know about.
When I write about crimes and riots it’s not about race, more to the point it’s about breaking the laws that we all have to abide by, which brings me to a difference of opinion with an editor I’ve become friendly with over the years.
I understood his point of view as to not wanting to publish articles about race whether they are Black, white, yellow, brown or red for fear of stirring up the pot that may lead to riots.
Groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa will take offense and target you making you the enemy if they think you are a threat to their movements. This is an affront to all that I fought for to keep our democracy intact and our community’s safe.
There is a serious threat but it’s to our rights to free speech under the First Amendment. If we don’t say what the anarchist wants us to say whether they are in government or in groups like the above there will be reprisals against us but my retort was if you live in fear of reprisals from Blacks or any other race that may be the subject, then it will be you that is allowing them to get away with their defiance by not allowing the truth of the matter to be told.
From my perspective, the first mistake was to stop enforcing our laws allowing the criminals to rain down misery on everybody.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville