Letter: Anne Sacoolas did nothing wrong

After reading Marion Pierce’s accusatory letter to the editor in the Aiken Standard concerning Anne Sacoolas, I can no longer remain silent. The letter is rife with false information that needs to be corrected. I have known Anne and her family for over 30 years. Marion Pierce appears to have learned about her only from the news media and does not know Anne as the kind, caring and giving person she is.
The record needs to be set straight with the facts.
Anne was involved in an automobile accident while exiting the USAF Base in the U.K. with her two young children the evening of Aug. 27, 2019. She had been living in the country for about a month and pulled out onto the wrong side of the road.
The claim that Anne left the scene is patently false. She did everything she could to help Harry Dunn, stopping a motorist to call for help and calling the Air Force Base herself. Anne was at the scene of the accident, as was her husband, when the ambulance arrived 42 minutes later – an appalling delay in medical care compounded by another hour delay before he was admitted to the hospital where he later died – and remained at the scene until officials told her to leave. She also met with authorities the next day.
More facts:
• Anne volunteered for a breathalyzer test, which registered 0.0.
• Anne was traveling below the speed limit.
• Anne volunteered her phone for officers to see she was not texting or talking at the time of the accident.
In addition, diplomatic immunity is not something an individual claims. It is an issue between nations. Anne left the U.K. only after both countries agreed it was best.
After examining the evidence the Biden administration came to the same conclusion as the previous administration, as stated in this paper.
Anne and her children will live with this tragedy for the rest of their lives. While I grieve for Harry Dunn, I also grieve for Anne with the harassment, threats and hate she has suffered. What happened here was not a criminal act; it was a tragic accident. And accidents can happen to any of us as well.
Perhaps Marion Pierce’s ignorance is understandable considering the Aiken Standard has thus far neglected to share the full story with its readers. It is truly disappointing that Anne’s hometown newspaper has exploited this story with bias and misinformation. Hopefully, a tragic international accident like this will never happen to another South Aiken High School graduate, but if it does, may Aiken Standard give him or her the fair shake they have denied Anne.
Gail Hunter
Aiken