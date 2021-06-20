Letter: America is turning Marxist

There have been several anti-Trump/GOP letters to the editor of late, and as usual they are full of lies. Without an ounce of evidence we keep hearing the leftist mouthpieces who write to this paper proclaiming that Trump is a “threat to democracy,” a tyrant, a racist, a xenophobe, etc., etc. The latest letter accuses Republicans – and Trump – of voter suppression.
It’s funny. No matter how much data and proof you provide to these people they are so brainwashed they will not let facts enter their brain. Requiring a voter ID is not voter suppression. The fact is that more minority voters have voted in the last two elections than ever before. But facts don't seem matter. How about the lies about Lafayette park, Russian collusion, Ukraine, Charlottesville, white supremacy, Jan. 6 and more.
Here is how it works. The Democratic Party seeks Marxist ideology and centralized control. They hate this country. Since classic Marxism is about class struggle, and since we still have a fairly robust middle class, the left has to create strife using race baiting, Critical Race Theory (from Marxist Critical Theory), gender confusion and a heavy dose of climate change. All designed to convince you that you are miserable, a racist and a terrible person.
The media and tech industry, doing the bidding of the Democratic Party, concoct lies or simply take something totally out of context, blast it out to as many people as they can and work to brainwash the public. Worse yet, there is censorship of opposing views so you cannot learn about other positions or information. The gaslighting never ends. At its best, the media simply parrots the Democratic talking points. This is what they did for four years to Trump. Lie after lie. We no longer have a free press, one that is interested in true investigative reporting. Here is the true threat: China, a very patient country, is promoting all this Marxism through bribes, blackmail and indoctrination.
I guess one can ask if these fellow citizens, the ones who seem obligated to also parrot the lies of the Democrats and media, are devout Marxists? Brainwashed? I am curious because we are still getting letters to the editor with the same accusations that have been debunked.
My fellow citizens you need to be fully aware that the left is making an effort to destroy our country from within, enable Marxism, shred the Constitution, eat away at your personal freedoms, your religious beliefs and wants to fully indoctrinate your children to hate this country, themselves and capitalism. You hear nothing about Joe Biden’s corruption, his son’s antics or his ties to China. Biden has become the head Marxist, the true threat, so the letter writers have to tell you the opposite. Liberal thinking is dead. Marxism is taking its place. Wake up America.
Stewart Meyer
Aiken