Letter: America is the 'Last Green Valley'

I just finish reading "The Last Green Valley" by Mark Sullivan. While the book is classified as fiction the main characters were real people. The Martel family lived in Eastern Europe before, during and after WWII. The "Last Green Valley" was the Martel’s dream for freedom from oppressive governments.
What was astounding were the similarities with what happen in the countries controlled by Germany and Russia leading up to WWII to what is happening in the United States today. One of the first things the communists and Nazis did was prohibit private citizens from owning guns. The government controlled healthcare and decided who received treatment. The communists and Nazis used the government police to spy on private citizens similar to what the Obama administration did when it used the FBI and CIA to spy on the Trump campaign. After Trump was elected, the FBI targeted Trump supporters with trumped up charges and bully tactics.
In the communist and Nazi countries, the media was controlled by the government. Today in the U.S., while not controlled by the government, the mainstream media is in complete compliance with policies of the Democratic Party and repeats its naiveties and its lies.
After the last presidential election and the voting laws the Democrats are trying to get through congress I am reminded of the statement by Stalin, "it is not who votes that counts but who counts the votes."
The communists, Nazis and Marxists said over and over if you lose some of your freedoms "it is all for common good." I have seen that phrase repeated in columns and letters to the editor in the Aiken Standard.
The Martel family escaped the communist countries and lived the "American Dream." The U.S. was for the Martel family and millions of oppressed people around the world their "Last Green Valley" for freedom. If the Democrats achieve their agenda the the last green valley will be gone forever.
Charles Cushman
Aiken