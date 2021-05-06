Letter: America doesn't need Joe Biden

The recent column titled "Biden is doing what America needs, wants” and an article titled “Action, not talk, defines Biden’s 100-day sprint” were recently published in the Aiken Standard. Does anyone but liberal Democrats agree?
Action? The southern border is dangerous crisis, but the White House and media certainly conspire to hide it from us. Recently 150, illegal immigrants were smuggled into the country and jammed into a truck, wearing no masks much less tested for any diseases. They are being dump throughout the country, endangering us all. That should enrage anyone who is prevented from going into a local store without a mask, even with a vaccine.
Ford is shutting down a plant and returning to Mexico because of Biden’s plan to drastically increase corporate taxes. Pipelines, car manufacturing, border construction jobs are all gone as well as those that make the materials.
The price of steel has increased by 145% making vehicles more expensive. The cost of lumber up 126% making building a house more expensive. We are warned the cost of food will skyrocket.
Vice President Kamala Harris wants to limit consumption of meat.
There’s a $1.9 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Democrats in Congress. But only a small fraction actually goes to infrastructure. Get accustomed to streets filled with potholes and dangerous and aging dams and bridges. The bill gives millions to continue to fund abortion clinics and social justice groups in the name of infrastructure.
There are more than 6 million people collecting unemployment benefits but there are millions of jobs available. Why? Workers have discovered getting a government check is more advantageous than going to work.
Let’s not forget teachers unions. Teachers unions have found the pot of gold in the COVID rainbow. Teaching remotely, saving on gas and commuting time is a win-win for teachers but not students. The claim it's all about personal safety as they go about their daily routines of grocery shopping, doctor appointments and getting services from others who do not have the luxury of staying home. Yet, somehow teachers think it’s far too dangerous to them to be with children.
"Biden is doing what America needs, wants.” Really?
Remember that headline the next time you fill your gas tank.
Remember that when your grocery or medications are higher. Biden removed the fair trade limits for big pharmaceuticals that Trump put in.
Does America want or need more mob violence and destruction in its cities? More unconstitutional actions by Democratic governors, including fair voting? Higher barbed-wire fences around the White House and Capitol? A lack of accountability by the media that admits to saying anything to get rid of President Trump and influence the election? More police leaving their jobs because of lack of funding and support from city leaders? More efforts to shut down churches, funerals and traditional gatherings including family holidays?
I do not believe this is what America wants or needs, even if you are a liberal Democrat.
