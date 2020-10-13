Letter: All of history should be told

Never in the now-being-reconstructed history of the planet has there been a more mendacious group than the 535 members of Congress. I don’t care if I voted for my Representative and Senator a dozen times, I would still hold that as a group none could be viewed with more disdain, disgust and derision than the current crop. All are wealthier than before. There is nothing they will not do (support violence and arson in the cities they lead), nothing they will not say about anyone if it advances their agenda, (all are guilty as sin unless you are an atheist.)
There is nothing I have said that you do not already know unless you believe your guy is different. If you believe that, then there is nothing that can be said to you that will move you off your religious political dogma.
For those of you who refuse to watch Fox News, not Fox commentary, but Fox News, you will have missed a panel discussing how the recent violence is funded.
After multiple examples by Newt Gingrich of how George Soros directs millions of his dollars to those who insight rioting in America’s Democratic-run cities. One of the panel members, a past spokesperson for Secretary Clinton during the Obama administration, was asked what she thought of these charges levied against Mr. Soros. Her response, and I paraphrase, “I don’t believe that Mr. Soros’ name should be part of this discussion any further…”
The silence was deafening, including Gingrich. Not a panelist said a word to this person who had just proposed the removal of their First Amendment Rights. This was a horrible vignette of the fear that suppresses a push back against Stalin, not Marx.
At the least, the panel leader should have continued the discussion and then dismissed her with prejudice.
On the eve of the nomination of one of the most literal students of the Constitution as a Supreme Court Justice begins, you have this visage of a 1930s brown shirt on national television enforcing her party’s dogmatic ideas. The impact of her sentence is a public display of the desire of many American citizens to silence those who have a different idea about the world. The ways to silence a person or persons are as plentiful as the heavens. Even the dead should be silenced. The words and action of Americans, heroes and heels is part of our history. That history belongs to all of us and needs to be left to the academics who are welcome to comment, should they have the skill and knowledge, on these words and deeds. To comment and analyze, welcome, but not to remove the words and deeds from our history or to rewrite them. All of this history should be told in our schools as recorded.
Behold a vision of tyranny.
Gus Fitch
Aiken