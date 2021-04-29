Letter: Aiken Regional provides excellent care

For the past 20 years or so I have almost exclusively defended physicians in medical malpractice actions. I have never represented the Aiken Regional Medical Centers, but I have worked, on many occasions, closely with its attorney, risk manager and other hospital personnel. Initially, it often seemed to me that many patients were not getting the quality of care that they should have received. I do not mean to imply that there was any indifference or intentional lack of care, but it just did not seem that the level of care was as high as it should have been. In fact, I am one of the many people who complained that if anything medically happened to me not to take me to ARMC.
I am at retirement age now and recently became ill. When I went to see my PCP, I could not walk. I had to be taken to see my doctor in a wheelchair and it was recommended that I go to the emergency department at the ARMC, which I eventually did. Boy was I in for a surprise.
From the time I entered the emergency department I almost immediately saw an emergency medicine physician and shortly thereafter met the physician who would care for me during my stay, Dr. Azeem Mahammad. The cere I received while in the hospital was amazing. The courtesy and professionalism of Dr. Mahammad and all the nurses who cared for me was amazing. Even the food was wonderful. I have never been so surprised at the improvements that had been made during a fairly short period of time at the ARMC. Don’t get me wrong. Being in the hospital is no fun. As they say you come to the hospital to get well and not to rest. I got well.
I would like to personally thank each nurse who cared for me but my memory is not as good as it once was. All I can say is that I owe a debt of gratitude to all nurses on the third floor.
I was required to use a walker to get around when I first went home, but within two days I had graduated to a medical cane and I am close to graduating from it.
I cannot say enough about the courtesy and professionalism of all personnel I came in contact with at the ARMC. I would highly recommend to anyone that may need hospital care within the realm of what a regional hospital has to offer to go there. I hope I will not need to go again. but. if I do, ARMC is where I am heading.
James D. Nance
Aiken