Letter: Aiken Regional has excellent staff

On March 28, I awoke with crushing chest pain at 4:30 a.m. Thanks to President Donald Trump, I did not have to drive to the Columbia VA, or across the river to the Augusta VA. Instead the Aiken Regional Medical Centers was my destination.
Admission was flawless and my nurses, Grace from Charleston, Courtney, Ashley, Stephen and Emerson were very kind and compassionate. Aiken is so fortunate to have such a first-class cardiovascular facility within its reach. Drs. Voegele and Paxton have put together a team second to none.
In the ICU, nurse Amy never once ran, but rather walked softly with each step that exuded such confidence. Nurse Hannah, nurse Amy and nurse Cybil, had me up and walking the hall in no time. The respiratory team, the radiology team, Mr. Mike and Stephanie were just super. The dietary staff with Mary Ann at the helm served trays with a smile.
Of course I cannot forget Diane Stephens who drew more blood painlessly that this pin cushion knew Christ was working through her hands. Miracles do occur dally just off of Miracle Drive. Thank your Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Bruce Holdorf
Aiken