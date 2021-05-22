Letter: Aiken needs a plan for the homeless

On May 2, the Aiken Standard reported appropriately that Aiken County’s unemployment situation is favorable compared to South Carolina and U.S. averages. Our community should be proud of this achievement. More in-depth analysis gives us concern to temper our pride a bit: there are troubling differences between employment statistics before and after the COVID pandemic.
In March 2020, the total Aiken County workforce listed in S.C. Works was almost the same 76,112 reported for 2021. The March 2020 unemployment rate was 3% vs. 4.1% in 2021. This means that 800 more people are unemployed today vs. one-year ago.
The article notes that there are many open job postings – but there is serious mismatch in required qualifications. For example, the position with the most of openings is licensed nurses. Others in the top 20 are tractor-trailer drivers, college professors and secretaries – all of which require skills most unemployed lack. There is no panacea for the unemployed.
Hundreds of Aiken County’s unemployed are now facing the likely end of both enhanced unemployment checks and the U.S. eviction moratorium. Some county residents with full-time jobs paying at the lowest end of the spectrum may face eviction, also. No one knows how many will be evicted onto our streets. The National Council of State Housing Agencies predicts between 99,000 and 182,000 households in South Carolina could face eviction. Given that Aiken County is home to 3% of South Carolina’s residents, this means that 3,000 to 6,000 may be evicted in coming months. Although an increase of thousands may not seem credible, it’s clear that a measurable increase in the number of homeless on our streets is likely.
It’s time for Aiken to get seriously creative about addressing the need for housing in these neighbors with very low income. Their income is not enough to afford so-called “affordable housing” costing hundreds of dollars per month, especially with similar deposits required up-front.
All of us should pray that Hoovervilles, such as those necessitated by the Great Depression will not be required this time. However, City Council and other decision-makers should consider providing for tiny houses that include a fully functional kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and living space – all for less than $25,000 per unit. Other cities across the U.S. are finding well organized and attractive neighborhoods of these tiny houses of less than 300 sq ft to be a fine solution that doesn’t break the bank.
Considering solutions such as tiny houses after homelessness increases doesn’t make sense. It makes sense to chart the pathway to these solutions now – before the need increases beyond the current level. That’s what newly formed non-profit “Aiken County Homeless Housing” is chartered to do. As ACHH’s plans develop, there will be plenty of opportunities for government, industry, churches, other non-profits and individuals to join us in making tiny houses a real solution for the real problem of homelessness in Aiken County. Everyone is welcome to join in to create one more reason to be proud of what Aiken can accomplish.
George Clare
President, Aiken County Homeless Housing