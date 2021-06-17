Letter: Aiken hotel is an accident waiting to happen

The Aiken Hotel properties in the Center Business District represent an important footprint for future development. Bounded by Laurens Street, Richland Avenue and Newberry Street, they consist of the Primary multi story structure (circa 1890) that extends from the corner of Laurens Street and Richland Avenue to The Alley. Continuing east, there is a two story 1950s style motel and then several “unhappy” one-story buildings that anchor the intersection of Richland Avenue and Newberry Street. The motel and an Indian restaurant appear to be the only functioning businesses in the entire complex at this time.
Several years ago, the owners of Hotel Aiken presented to the city a proposal for major alterations and addition to the property. The project was presented as “imminent” and only required a zoning change to increase building height limits by 5 or 6 feet in order to make the project viable. The change was granted and there were indications that work would move forward within the year. After a number of months, unskilled labor was turned loose within the hotel to demolish as much as possible that could be achieved with a crescent wrench and a sledge hammer.
Tenants left the one story units facing Richland Avenue but “For Rent” signs went up very quickly. In my opinion, this did not display a sincere commitment to the project submitted. In addition, the condition and viability of the hotel is suspect and is now a structure at risk in any future development and a hazard to its neighbors. The building does have a fire suppression system but is not 100% covered as defined by the National Fire Protection Association.
Has Public Safety inspected the premises to determine if the system is even functioning? Are there fire hazards within the building? Adjoining property owners should be very concerned. If a fire ever broke out, think of the east-west Alley and the north-south alley as firebreaks protecting against the loss of the entire block.
It is time to revisit a whispered suggestion from several years ago that the hotel should be torn down presenting an open-ended footprint for the creativity and imagination of potential developers. I envision a hotel project that encompasses the length of Richland Avenue from Laurens to Newberry streets. Sacrifice a little first floor square footage in order to provide street level patios that invite al fresco dining or an opportunity for a drink and casual visits with friends.
Sheltered green spaces can be part of the design mix. Why not a rooftop restaurant and bar? The B alley could be bridged allowing the physical part of the hotel to extend to Newberry Street. This might be accomplished by the city selling air rights to the developer. This is not unheard of and has been done elsewhere; why not Aiken?
North Augusta has a destination represented by SRP Park and the hotel complex. The City of Aiken is already a destination but our competitive posture within the region would be significantly enhanced by an hotel Aiken project that embraces the 21st century.
Philip Winsor
Aiken