Letter: Aiken County home to several MLB players

Letters to the Editor
Image courtesy of Metro Creative

It was recently noted that Tommy Dunbar is believed to be the only person from Graniteville to become a Major League Baseball player and thus the city named the Graniteville Field after him.

That is correct.

Retrosheet.org, a part of Society of American Baseball Research has the place of birth and death for almost every major league player (to be accurate, as of March 2021 there have been 20,031 Major League Baseball players and the births of 19,551 are known: 97.604%).

On a related note, North Augusta is the birthplace of Jake Smith and Aiken is the birthplace of Taylor Widener.

Stephen D. Boren

Aiken


