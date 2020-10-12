Letter: Affordable Care Act is important

I grew up in Aiken and I want to share my concerns about the serious consequences of the upcoming presidential election to the health of our country.
In 2005, my life took an unexpected turn that changed my relationship with the healthcare industry. I was diagnosed with a genetic form of lymphoma, a type of cancer that is treatable yet incurable. At that point I crossed the line from being a healthy individual to being an individual with a preexisting health condition. I am grateful to have an excellent health care team helping me manage this disease, and I realize that this is in part due to protection provided by the Affordable Care Act.
Prior to the Affordable Care Act, it was legal for health insurance companies to deny people insurance coverage because they were sick. This practice helped insurance companies keep down medical claims, pay their shareholders high investment returns and provide high salaries to their CEO’s. This means that if I didn’t have health insurance coverage at the time of my diagnosis, I could have been denied insurance, or I could have paid extremely high premiums for the rest of my life. I was fortunate to have insurance through my work, but many people who received a serious diagnosis while uninsured were not. Thankfully with the ACA, more people are now insured, and people with preexisting conditions cannot be denied coverage.
The ACA was a great step forward for American health care, but the Trump administration wants to step backwards by repealing it. His recent promise to create an executive order to protect individuals with preexisting conditions is only a campaign slogan; he has not yet produced a credible healthcare plan, and he offers no details about how the protections would be guaranteed. Health insurance corporations and lobbyists are masters at creating loopholes to get around requirements; they donate millions of dollars to Trump’s reelection campaign in hopes that he will roll back the ACA and make it easier to jettison high cost patients. Similar to the “payroll tax holiday” that he signed in August, Trump’s “preexisting conditions protection executive order” has no spine.
Repealing the ACA without an alternative plan during a pandemic is extremely reckless, and would endanger so many Americans that have lost their health insurance coverage with their jobs. Without ACA protection, anyone with a preexisting condition who becomes temporarily unemployed and loses health insurance coverage could also lose their ability to purchase a new insurance plan due to their health history.
During his term, and especially during this pandemic, Trump has not demonstrated that he takes our health seriously. We must demand better leadership. I hope everyone will consider the importance of our good health when it's time to vote in this election.
Wendy Andringa
Brooklyn, N.Y.