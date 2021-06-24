Letter: ACA is here to stay

During the 2016 campaign, Trump promised he would repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a much better health care plan that was less expensive. It never happened. In the last six years of the Obama administration the Republican controlled Congress sent one bill to the president. The bill was to get rid of the ACA and it was vetoed. Three times now the Supreme Court has struck down challenges to the ACA. Let’s face it: health care for the people is not a Republican thing. Cutting taxes for the rich is their thing.
Appearing in the Aiken Standard on June 7 was a letter from Gregory J. Topliff, an ardent Trump supporter no matter what. Trump went full blast to get the 2020 election overturned that he lost. Really, it was stolen from him according to the “Big Lie.”
In the letter, Mr. Topliff seemed to suggest that the people should rise up against the incompetent Biden presidency much like the Jan. 6 insurrection by Trump’s mob, storming the Capitol to prevent the Electoral College results.
In democracies, you remove administrations and legislatures from office at the ballot box, Mr. Topliff, as what happened in 2018 when the Republicans lost the House and the Senate and White House in 2020.
As I recall, Mr. Topliff was a law enforcement officer for years. I’m wondering how he would have liked being on duty at the Capitol that day.
To all the Trump fans, I thought I would bring back to your memory the Trump summit with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. When asked about the Russian interference in the 2016 election, he said there was blame on both sides. Sounds like his remark after the Charlottesville tragedy with the neo-Nazis and white supremacists, there’s good people on both sides. Have you ever seen a good neo-Nazi?
Jim McGaughy
Aiken