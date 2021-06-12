Letter: Abortion is the destruction of a human

The letter by Mr. Stubblefield published on June 4 largely was his analysis of the origin of human rights from which he draws the conclusion "… that a fetus… does not have rights."
First, the inquiry as to the origin of human rights need proceed no further than the Declaration of Independence (from which he omits to cite the full relevant clause): "We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men … are endowed by their Creator (to emphasize, endowed by their Creator) with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life (to emphasize, Life), Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness…" Hence, the Founding Fathers recognized in one of the principal enabling documents of the U.S. that the Creator is the source of rights in human beings.
Next, his letter then contends that only those "entities capable of thinking, choosing and acting" have rights which must include the right to life as per the clear espousal of the declaration. Is it really his contention that post-birth children, who for several years thereafter are deemed biologically and legally incapable of thinking, choosing and acting for themselves still candidates for destruction despite the fact that they are humans with an unalienable right to life per the declaration? Similarly, is it really his contention that the mentally deficient of any age who lack the full capacity to think, choose and act are still candidates for extinction despite the fact they are humans with an unalienable right to life per the declaration?
Next, if rights inclusive of the right to life are endowed in all men by their Creator per the declaration, and a man only can develop from a fetus, then the fetus is a human awaiting birth entitled to the right to Life.
Finally, Mr. Stubblefield's letter is nothing more than an attempt to rationalize abortion so as to avoid the hard truth and the concomitant impact upon conscience that abortion is the destruction of a human awaiting to be born.
Walter T. Slezak
Aiken