Letter: Abortion is not murder

On Feb. 18, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed the anti-abortion bill passed by the Republican-controlled S.C. legislature. The next day U.S. District Court Judge Mary Geiger Lewis granted a 14-day injunction declaring the law (which would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected) “plainly unconstitutional.” A lengthy legal battle is sure to follow.
I am ashamed that once again the federal government has to intervene to stop South Carolina officials from violating individual rights. The first time was to abolish slavery. In the ’60s it was to wipe out Jim Crow laws. This time it is to restrain the SC legal wielders of force from making women carry an unwanted fetus to term.
The error that supports these evil forms of abuse is a failure to grasp the principle of individual rights. Rights are a recognition of the fact that because individuals survive by reason, the purpose of government is to protect individuals’ freedom of action. The Declaration of Independence specifically enumerated the rights to “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The Founding Fathers took it as a given that man has rights. Ayn Rand identified the reason he does. (See her essay “Man’s Rights” on the web.) The essential point is that because every individual human being survives by reason, he must be free from other individuals forcibly interfering with his chosen actions.
Clearly a government should make murder of an individual against the law.
A human fetus is no more an individual than an acorn is an oak tree; therefore abortion is not murder.
Those who want to abuse women by outlawing abortion often appeal to emotions by focusing on the many similarities between a fetus and a newborn while ignoring the fundamental difference between a potential and an actual individual. Because late-term abortions are so rare – given the danger to the pregnant woman, the so-called S.C. “heartbeat bill” reveals that bringing up near-term abortions is a smokescreen created to blur their real motive of subjugating women. No thinking person would confuse a six-week fetus with an individual.
It would be nice if the “pro-choice” advocates would adopt this argument. Unfortunately, they also fail to grasp the principle of individual rights.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken