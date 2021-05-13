Letter: Abortion could be murder

I want to commend Richard Krajewski for his May 7 letter to the editor regarding abortion. However, he failed to mention the greatest fallacy, if not hypocrisy, in the pro-abortionist’s argument. That is 600,000 abortions were performed in the U.S. last year. Yet the overwhelming majority of abortionists claim to be Christians, claim to believe in God and claim to believe that God instills in man a soul that separates him from the animal kingdom… that makes him "man."
If you further ask an abortionist at what arbitrary point in embryo/fetal development God instills the soul if not at conception (e.g., after the first trimester, after the first heartbeat, after the third Wednesday of the month, etc.) and the basis for their belief, they have no answer. Therefore, even the staunchest pro-abortion or pro-choice advocate would have to admit that terminating the life of an embryo/fetus at any time after conception could be murder.
Terrence Lafferty
Aiken