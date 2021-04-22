Letter: A look at Biden's first 100 days

Here are some of the things to consider about President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office:
• Unity – Lacking in Congress, in our cities and throughout the nation. The president discussed this subject eight times in his inaugural speech.
• Transparency – Missing at the southern border with no media or public coverage allowed by government.
• Jobs for workers – Thousands of losses resulting from cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline; losses due to Ford Motors shutdown and movement to Mexico of two major plants in Ohio.
• Police support – Support for police in cities where rioting, looting and burning have occurred is nonexistent. There is no condemnation by the Biden administration of the law breakers; nor accountability. Crime rates are rapidly moving upward in all cities run by a party which does not support the laws.
• Manipulated facts – Misrepresentation of facts by Biden about Georgia’s election reform laws. The president received “five pinocchios” from the press for his manipulated facts, something he vowed not to do in his inaugural speech.
• Energy dependence – Reversal of his campaign position on fracking. He eliminated fracking on federal lands which has resulted in increased dependence on foreign countries. This is like the Obama pledge to be able to “keep your doctor.”
• Peaceful dissension – The new direction of Marxism in the country is censorship by the media and government of dissension of opinion. One way – My Way, otherwise there will be repercussions is one of the steps leading to Marxism and silence of the people.
• National security – The southern border allows thousands upon thousands of immigrants, terrorists, criminals and drug smugglers to invade our country illegally, all by invitation of the president. Long term effects are inevitable.
• Return to school – There are some school districts that have not yet returned to five days of school. It was a strong pledge of Biden to protect our children.
• COVID vaccines – The administration has been successful in riding the coattails of the former administration in distribution and inoculation of vaccines to the public.
• Protection of elites – The general public still cannot visit the Capitol due to the barriers and military posted by the administration to protect the government’s elites in Congress, all at millions of dollars of cost to Americans.
• Chinese relationships – The first meeting with Chinese representatives resulted in embarrassment to the U.S. diplomats who were instructed about racism in American and warned not to get involved in China’s internal affairs.
• American ambassador to the U.N. – The ambassador publicly blames America for the actions taken by our founding fathers in establishing this great nation. This demagoguery appears to represent our entire government.
As we approach the 100 days of this president’s administration it will be most interesting to observe what the “free” and “unbiased” news media says about the successes and failures of the administration, You might compare the above thoughts with those of the media; add your own opinions; and reach your own conclusions.
A. Budnick
Aiken