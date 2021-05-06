Letter: A fetus is always a human

I write in response to Robert Stubblefield’s letter “Abortion is not murder,” published in the Aiken Standard on April 30. He builds his case by first establishing that abortion is a person’s constitutional human right. Although South Carolina and other states are setting up for a challenge to that, it is nonetheless legal now, per the Supreme Court decision in Roe vs Wade. However, just because a person has a right to choose abortion, it does determine whether it is murder, perhaps legalized.
Mr. Stubblefield admits that there should be a law against murder, but it should not apply to a fetus because it is not human. He then introduces an analogy to make his point by saying “a fetus is no more an individual than an acorn is an oak tree,” suggesting that both are not able to exist on their own and as such are merely “parts” of their parent organisms. They are at best “potential individuals," he says. Is this claim about an inhuman fetus based on fact or opinion?
The Supreme Court ultimately ruled that a fetus before the point of viability – which is the point it can live outside the womb – is not a person subject to the protections of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness afforded by our Constitution. Rather than a statement of truth about when a fetus becomes human, the court's ruling was an opinion. It said by its ruling and conditions set forth, that a woman has a “Constitutional” right to deny her child’s life up to the point of viability.
That is why some states like South Carolina have introduced legislation to say, save a few exceptions, that there is no point at which you can make that choice. It makes sense when you consider that a fetus will become an individual human being outside the womb if left undisturbed from conception until birth. That position sets up the argument and my belief that the fetus is human at any point in the pregnancy and to terminate it without a threat to the life of the mother is murder whether legal or not.
Richard Krajewski
Aiken