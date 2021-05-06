Letter: A fetus, if left alone, will become a human

Mr. Stubblefield's letter is nothing more than sophistry.
I quote: "A human fetus is no more an individual than an acorn is an oak tree; therefore abortion is not murder."
The indisputable fact is that an acorn planted and nurtured will produce an oak tree or, conversely, an oak tree is the product and therefore the proof of an acorn. Hence the acorn, and nothing else, is the genesis of an oak tree.
The indisputable fact is that a fetus allowed to develop in the womb (without artificial termination by abortion) will produce a human being. Stated conversely, the existence of a human being is the product and proof that a fetus, allowed to develop, will result in the birth of a human being. Hence the fetus, and nothing else, is the genesis of human life.
Mr. Stubblefield's argument is that, because a fetus is in the development stage, termination of the fetus is not murder. But, since a fetus carried to term always develops into a human, then termination of the fetus is the destruction of a human in development – the termination of a life.
Mr. Stubblefield undermines his own argument. He tells us that government exists to protect "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" per the Declaration of Independence. That being so, government has a constitutional obligation to protect the fetus which always is a life in development.
It would be nice if the "pro-abortion" advocates would understand these indisputable facts. Unfortunately, he and they fail to grasp the facts and principles of human life.
Walter T. Slezak
Aiken