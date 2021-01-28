Letter: You cannot argue with a zealot

I read with interest the recent letter writer detailing the accomplishments of President Trump. But he missed a few facts. For example, due to Trump's gross ineptitude, 350,000 souls have perished and continue to at the rate of more than 3,000 each day.
Trump is the third president to be impeached (and the first to be twice) and is the only president to attack our international friends and provide our enemies state secrets to undermine our national security.
I could go on but I am sure the letter writer will claim these facts as lies and false.
You cannot argue with a zealot.
They will believe until death.
Jon Nagle
Aiken