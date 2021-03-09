Letter: Woodside deer died needlessly

the recent article titled "Second cull nets 100 deer in Woodside" should have said "100 deer slaughtered in Woodside." Let's call it like it is.
Beautiful creatures killed not for food, but so someone's precious plants don't lose a leaf or two or so someone doesn't have to slow down to let a deer cross the road. Humans moved in, took their land and food to build their mansions and now want to kill them because they are inconvenienced.
There is a special place for people who needlessly kill God's creatures. I am embarrassed to live in the same town with people who are so callous and cruel.
If I could only arm the deer so they could fight back.
Rich Irvine
Aiken
Editor's note: According to the city, the deer harvested from Woodside produced 2,500 pounds of venison that was donated to local charities.