Letter: Wildly divergent opinions

Reading the Monday, Dec. 21, editorial page left me wondering how two opinion pieces could possibly be about the same person.
Star Parker is a Trump partisan and her column enumerates some of the things Trump accomplished that, in her view, made America great again. Whether you agree with all, some or none of her points, you could at least read it and come away respecting her effort and sense ever so slightly an openness on her part to debate further her views and the views of those not in agreement.
Contrast her column with Mr. Ruocco’s letter. There is no avenue of approach available to argue in a civil fashion any of the points made by Mr. Ruocco. This is by design, of course. Mr. Ruocco is not interested in entertaining a challenge, only in crushing it. There is not a chance of him stumbling upon one single deed of Mr. Trump’s that might be considered good for the country. Wait! Didn’t Trump pardon that turkey a few weeks back? That was good, right?
Trigger alert! Sorry, didn’t mean to bring up the tradition of the presidential pardon. Lord only knows how many crooks Trump will pardon on his way out the door. And he’ll probably blow off the inauguration, preferring to tee it up at Trump National in south Florida. These actions will further torture Mr. Ruocco, as his hatred of this president inevitably boils over into yet another letter. But as a matter of simple civility, I do hope he can conclude his next letter without accusing the thousands of people who attended Trump rallies of being a part of a "fawning cult” in MAGA hats. Toward the cause of maintaining this republic, please try to control the rhetoric.
Tom Brusky
Aiken