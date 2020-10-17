Letter: Why would anyone vote for Biden

Joe Biden is an empty vessel that can be filled with anything his staff puts on the teleprompter.
Socialist AOC just said, you “… can push him in a more progressive direction once elected.” Biden has flip-flopped on key issues demonstrating no self-guiding principles. He voted for the Iraq War before he was against it.
In 1981, he voted for a bill to let states overturn Roe vs. Wade and against government-funded abortions. He now supports government-funded abortions. He was for fracking and then against fracking and now for fracking, but his website states he will eliminate two-thirds of fossil fuel generated electricity by 2035 and enact costly carbon taxes to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
He voted for the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act which provided funding for additional police and prisons. He now supports defunding the police. Biden supported the North American Free Trade Agreement, the Trans-Pacific Partnership and normalizing trade with China.
He’s now suddenly adopted a populist “Made in America” mantra in this campaign, plagiarizing Trump’s consistent message. Biden supported military at the borders, detention centers and rapid deportment of illegal aliens. He now issues the “Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force Recommendations,” a 110-page plan to gut immigration enforcement and essentially cede the border to cartels and illegals and has stated, “There will not be another foot of border wall construction in my administration.”
Name anything Biden has accomplished positive for America in the nearly 50 years of his political life. Not things he voted for, but things he did.I found that the only major bills he claims he helped author are the “Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act” and the “Violence Against Women Act."
The first provided funds for police and prisons. He now is in bed with those supporting defunding the police with most police organizations now supporting President Trump as a law-and -order candidate.
Tara Reade, who has claimed Bided sexually assaulted her, and other women claiming harassment would nullify Biden’s advocacy for women. Biden also chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Robert Gates, who served as the secretary of defense under Bush and Barack Obama, wrote that Biden “has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” Biden used his chair position to establish China’s “most-favored-nation trade status” and World Trade Organization membership giving American jobs away.
Later as vice president, he pushed the Trans-Pacific Partnership which would have pushed more manufacturing jobs overseas, increase the U.S. trade deficit and fail to address currency manipulation by U.S. trade partners. Trump withdrew from this biased partnership during his first days in office. Biden’s only foreign policy accomplishments have been supporting Hunter, his son, in making millions from Ukraine and China deals. Google “Biden’s Accomplishments” and let me know what you find.
A vote for Biden is a vote for a useful idiot molded by others.
John Harley
Aiken