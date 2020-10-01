Letter: Why isn't Graham doing more for S.C.?

A Bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report was just released. A finding: “The Committee found, that the IRA (Internet Research Agency) sought to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election by harming Hillary Clinton's chances of success and supporting Donald Trump at the direction of the Kremlin.”
With bipartisan support for this conclusion, Sen. Graham, why are you wasting taxpayer money and time “investigating the origins of the Mueller Report”? Why aren’t you notifying the American people of ongoing Russian interference on behalf of Donald Trump in the 2020 election? Why aren’t you sanctioning Postmaster General DeJoy for crippling our post office? Why aren’t you investigating the accusations of whistleblower, Brian Murphy?
Why aren’t you investigating the illegal acting head of DHS for minimizing Russian interference in the 2020 election? Why aren’t you investigating why Bill Barr fired the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and wanted to appoint an acting U.S. Attorney? Why aren’t you passing legislation to help South Carolina’s unemployed, uninsured, essential workers and hungry families?
Michele Springsteen
Aiken