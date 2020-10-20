Letter: Why I'm voting for Trump

We are about three-weeks away from perhaps the most pivotal, the most important and the most contentious election in the history of this country. Not since the Civil War have the United States’ citizens been this divided.
I am now 78 years old and remember the presidencies of Harry Truman (just barely), Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. I’ve left out a few, I know, but the point is that whether those gentlemen were Republican or Democrat, they were generally honorable (with the possible exception of Nixon whose Watergate scandal consumed the news for three years.)
But honorability seemed to be lacking with the presidencies of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Now, Democrats pilloried the current, controversial president, Donald Trump since before his election. He is a controversial figure to be sure. Neither particularly warm nor empathetic, nor an eloquent speaker (though some of his State of the Union addresses to Congress were absolutely spellbinding) he is nothing if not unapologetically pro-America, of that we can be certain.
I am voting for President Donald Trump.
That moment when someone says, "I can't believe you would vote for Trump." I respond…
I'm not just voting for him.
I’m voting for the First Amendment.
I'm voting for the Second Amendment.
I'm voting for the next Supreme Court justice.
I'm voting for the electoral college and the republic we live in.
I'm voting for the police to be respected and law and order.
I’m voting for our jobs to remain in America.
I'm voting for the military and the veterans who fought for this country, so the American people can have their freedom.
I'm voting for the unborn babies who have a right to live.
I’m voting to fight against human/child trafficking.
I’m voting for Christianity (freedom of religion).
I’m voting for real racial equality.
I'm voting for the American flag and the Pledge of Allegiance that is disrespected by the Democratic Party, BLM and Antifa.
I'm voting for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored.
I'm not just voting for one person, I'm voting for the future of my country, for my children and my children’s children to have their freedom.
What are you voting for?
The opposition seems destined to trample over each one of those items, and would not work in the best interests of the country, as I see it.
Robert E. Simmons
Warrenville