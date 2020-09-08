Letter: Why did S.C. hire outside attorneys?

In the contract South Carolina had/has with the federal government over the removal of plutonium from the Savannah River Site, the Department of Energy violated the contract. It's that simple.
The Attorney General of South Carolina, Alan Wilson, notified them of same.
So why did the attorney general hire outside counsel to the tune of $75 million dollars to explain the violation?
Are they buddies, friends of his, taking care of them and their own?
Gov. Henry McMaster even sees through this as noted this to the Wilson via his letter of Aug. 30.
Ed Stark
Aiken