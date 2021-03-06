Letter: Who defines the common good?

There were several things in Anthony DiStefano’s Feb. 22 column that I did not like.
A portion of one sentence stands out, however, as extremely concerning. It is concerning and also scary since I believe Mr. DiStefano’s views represent those by many, if not all, liberals.
He states, “…While we are at it, let’s prohibit, ban and reject all conspiracy theories, whether about the left or the right …”
Mr. DiStefano just who is going to determine whether a theory is a conspiracy theory? And how is the prohibition, banning or rejection going to be implemented?
If Congress is involved it appears to run afoul of the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law …abridging the freedom of speech or of the press…”
This voyage down the rabbit hole reminds me of the question I asked about a phrase in the Nov. 19, 2020 column: “What exactly does ‘They (government officials) have to balance protecting individual rights with serving the Common Good.’” What is the common good and who defines it?
Gale Hovey
Aiken