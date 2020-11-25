Letter: We're thankful for Cumberland Village

Thanks to all our friends and neighbors here at Cumberland Village who donated to our Alzheimer's walk. You wonderful people donated over $1,300. Alzheimer's disease is something we are passionate about and since we could not do the annual walk at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center due to COVID-19, we walked at Cumberland Village.
Also, we want to say how muh we enjoy Cumberland Village where everything is provided. HOwever, the employees are what makes the place. They are all so helpful and caring for a bunch of grumpy old folks (just kidding). They are always happy, smiling and caring. They know all our names and take great care of us.
Bob and Ann Prather
Aiken