Letter: Wearing masks is smoke and mirrors

City Council has once again imposed their will on us with the mask ordinance, public pressure seems to always win over science and common sense. In the media there is all sorts of noise regarding the effectiveness of not only masks but the dreaded lockdown.
Here is the hard truth, neither has proven effective against COVID-19. Yes, that is correct, the data shows that not only do masks not protect anyone from a virus, lockdowns are actually less effective. Since that is truth the question then becomes “why are they pushing masks?” Here is another truth, the CDC has many documented studies, all performed regarding the flu, on the effectiveness of masks regarding a virus. Even the renowned custom fitted N95 masks did not fare well. Yet, the CDC home page now touts mask wearing, which I am sure DHEC and our council is using to justify their oppressive views.
If you take the time to read that statement (which was all over the news), and follow the 30+ references, you will find smoke and mirrors. That’s right, no science, just loosely generated “observational studies.” Imagine me on Whiskey Road with my clipboard and pen making note of people speeding, one particular day, one particular time and then submitting my results to DOT saying I did a study on speeding and the city needs to do this, or that. Keep in mind, I did not say I even had a speed gun. No science, no controls, no basis, just my observation. That is what the CDC relied on to hail the safety of masks, even though they have numerous RCT studies to the contrary. Smoke and mirrors.
And the latest controlled group study from Denmark clearly shows that masks have no impact on the outcome. You will either get the virus or you won’t, masks contribute nothing to the outcome. So why then are they being pushed on us? One talking head on TV stated the most truthful answer to that question, “because they have no other advice to give.” With no science to back up the mandate it truly now becomes a matter of personal freedom and choice. Why are so many people willing to give that up and why are so many elected people so willing to take that freedom away?
This virus has become a political tool, nothing more. It is no longer about public health. Separate from the whole mask debacle we have the politics of treatments. Assume for a moment that you get COVI-19, test positive and have symptoms. What then? Do you get the drug cocktail that thousands of doctors are giving their patients? (Almost all of them stay out of the hospital and recover fine.) No, you are sent home to possibly get even more sick, and then, and only then, they will put you in a hospital and may give you known, helpful, drugs, but will most likely die. How stupid is that?
Stewart Meyer
Aiken