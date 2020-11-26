Letter: Wear a mask to protect others

I am befuddled by people who oppose a requirement to wear a mask in a public place. It seems they think the mask protects the wearer, so it is a matter of choice whether to wear one. The fact is just the opposite. When I wear a mask it limits the spread of droplets from my breathing and speaking, and therefore limits the possibility of someone else getting a disease that I may have. Therefore, everyone should wear a mask in a public space so as to protect others from any respiratory infection the mask wearer may have. The City Council did the right thing in passing a mask requirement, and everyone should accept the fact that wearing a mask protects nearby people against infection. It is a simple and effective measure to protect the public health.
One person’s rights extend only as far as impact with another person’s rights. And, with rights come responsibilities. In a civilized society, I have a duty not to expose other people to risk because of my actions. That is the reason for speed limits and other traffic laws, for building codes, and other laws that protect society. The requirement for people to wear masks in public is very like a speed limit and other laws to protect public safety.
Love your neighbor: Wear a mask.
Bill Collins
Aiken