Letter: Wear a mask, don't gather

Aiken’s mask mandate seems to be about 75% effective, and won’t improve due to a lack of enforcement capability. However, stores doing business in Aiken surely can require their employees to wear masks, and see to it that the masks cover both mouth and nose.
I have not seen full mask compliance in any of the larger stores.
Vaccines are here and being administered, but it will be several months until they begin to have an impact on the virus spread. Until then, please wear your mask when you are out and about (and wear it properly), keep your distance from others and avoid crowds and social gatherings outside your family group.
Bill Beckert
Aiken