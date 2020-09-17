Letter: We must remember our humanity

The end of March, life was still normal. Then someone got sick. Two months later, 106,000 are dead. More deaths than the Vietnam War. And we have been in lock-down quarantine in our homes, no church, no gatherings of any kind. Well, until the riots.
Makes no sense; if we go to church we can be censured. But if we join a riot crowd, we can be destructive and no one is censured or jailed or anything. But then the jails might get overcrowded and spread the virus.
The riots. The far left has said on several occasions they should let no crisis be ignored. Well, it would be very difficult to ignore this crisis. The tipping point of all this was because a policeman (white) deliberately held a man (Black) down until he died.
But then came the folks who interpreted it as an opportunity to strike, to do damage and destroy. This grew into a cancer afflicting every state in the Union. The riots were very well orchestrated and encouraged by terrorist groups like ANTIFA and others.
America is at war. At war with its own citizens who are destroying the livelihoods of thousands and destroying communities already struggling from the shutdown. It looks like a civil war.
And of course, the politicians have not helped. No one wants to accept any responsibility for the riots. Certainly not the governors. They seem to be deflecting onto the president. The news channels are omitting facts about events or changing the facts to blame the president or reflect negatively.
The police are being blamed for everything on the streets. But they are not allowed to do anything to try and keep looters at bay. Essentially, their hands are tied while the looters and rioters do their damage. When someone is put in jail they are released with no penalty.
One bad-apple policeman started this when he murdered a man who was in cuffs while being compliant. A Black man and a white policeman.
Racist? Who knows. In today's world everything is blamed on someone's racial and or political beliefs. I'm not understanding how this all works.
We all need take several steps back and consider our humanity, regardless of skin cover. We all bleed red as the saying goes. Slavery ended 157 years ago. The Constitution gives rights equally to all, and slavery is something we don't know about first hand.
We can't change the past. We can't live in a future not yet arrived. We have only the present moment. We can use this moment to reach out in kindness and work toward an understanding of all sides of the unrest. We aren't responsible for the slavery of the past.
And yes, tragic and traumatic family histories, regardless of cause, leave scars into the present where, thankfully, there is a possibility to create change for a better tomorrow.
Sally B. Griffis
Aiken