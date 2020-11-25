Letter: We must preserve the miracle of America

Being immersed in these turbulent political times I recently refreshed my interest in a book I bought several years ago: "The 5000 Year Leap: A Miracle That Changed the World." It’s about Principles of Freedom 101. The author, W. Cleon Skousen, writes of the 28 great ideas that changed the world. Who could resist opening these pages again, especially now. What is happening with studies of American history in our educational system?
Like the framers of the Constitution, many Americans regarded this national “charter of liberty” as a miracle. In Philadelphia in 1787 at the federal convention a new system of government was formed and was considered “unprecedented in human history.” The Founding Fathers, at its conclusion, were so astonished at its success that they concluded it must have been guided by divine providence, and that with the adoption of such a system of governing all of mankind would be blest. The Founders referred to the ancient but timeless wisdom of Cicero, a Roman political writer 106-43 B.C. The author says he had great personal courage in opposing “…the drift toward dictatorship based on popular support.”
After reading some of Cicero's Fundamental Principles, I concluded, and I am paraphrasing…
We in America should consider identifying the rules of "right conduct" or termed today as Natural Law, and society would then prosper, as it would be living in agreement with the laws of the Supreme Creator of the universe. Cicero defines Natural Law as “true law.” It agrees with nature. He says we cannot try to change this law or repeal it because the God over us all, its one author and master, has made it eternal and universal. Whoever disobeys it is “fleeing from himself and is denying his human nature, and by reason of this very fact he will suffer the worst punishment.” The American Founders embraced this concept of Natural Law, and repeated it a thousand times.
Our supreme God has shared with us reason and thought. Reason perfected is wisdom. “When applied by government in regulating human relations it is called ‘justice.’”
Former President Ronald Reagan praised The National Center for Constitutional Studies for “…doing a fine public service in educating Americans about the principles of the Constitution.”
U.S. Senator Orrin G. Hatch said that he “…should like to see this book being studied in all our high schools and universities.”
I can’t think of anything that is more important than preserving the “miracle” that was accomplished in 1787 for our country that made it so unique.
Marilyn Hartley
Aiken