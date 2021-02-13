Letter: Walk in woods inspires poem

My name is Theresa Schein, I am a USC Aiken alumni and I am writing to submit (with permission) a piece my mother wrote while in on a walk in the woods yesterday. Mary Reeder, my mom, is a long time Aiken resident and was a deputy for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office turned investigator for the solicitor’s office.
Isolation as been tough for a lot of at-risk people, and I was so moved by her writing, given the climate of the public space right now. I felt it created a sense of peace and reprieve from the world.
The Photograph
“This may look to you like a drab photograph of trees.What I see, hear, feel and am trying to convey, is not this picture.
In the near distant, I hear the creek water trickling over the rocks as it makes its way across the mountain. I think of all the little organisms floating around feeding the crawdads and fish as they make their way downstream eventually to meet up with raccoons, opossum, and deer.
I hear the rustling of the leaves as the bird dogs pirouette around bushes, running, jumping, playing.
I feel the crisp winter breeze as it cuts across the nape of my neck, just enough to give a little chill.
I smell the fresh evergreen that stands before me, and I feel the stillness of the forest. Trees around me whispering their silent blessings of joy.
I feel the excitement and anticipation of seeing, touching, exploring all the treasures left behind from the years gone past.
Unable to remember my every find, I feel a small loss not being able to share all that God has gifted me. But I will carry those stories as I recall them, with every beautiful moment enhanced by colorful descriptions, so others may embrace the excitement and fuels their desire to go where I have been. So they may walk their own journey in these forest and create their own experiences. They will tell their own stories colored by memory, in the hopes of enriching other lives.”
That is my photograph of what I see, hear, smell, and enjoy here in these woods.”
Theresa Schein
Aiken