Letter: Wagener-Salley deserves better

Dear School Board members and Superintendent King Laurence
Things I wish I said last night and didn’t.
The school board showing slides of the new and improved schools at the Wagener-Salley High School town hall was insulting to those of us who get absolutely nothing. I have been with Aiken County schools since 1987 the first 20 years as a study hall teacher, a job I loved with students that I still love to this day. I retired for four short years and have now been back for the last nine years. I love being part of the Wagener-Salley school system despite all the things we are going through.
The things Wagener-Salley has, have always been hand-me-downs from the Savannah River Site, which we always gratefully accepted. It was not new stuff, but new to us. A lot of our teachers have newer desks and furniture thanks to our ROTC leaders who managed to bring in a huge truck load of furniture one year. It was used furniture, but again was new to us. The bleachers in our gym were from another school that was getting new stuff so we got their old stuff. I could go on and on and on, but I think you get the idea.
The one thing we do always get is a new principal. There have been over a dozen since I have been here, and even that is already pre-decided even though the board asks for community input. A quick example is a few years ago after one of these meetings about what we want in a principal, we got a German lady. I loved her for the main reason that she was German as I am and we connected. At our first football game, I asked the same man who headed the meeting why he didn’t tell me she was a candidate and he said he couldn’t then, meaning they already knew.
Why even bother with these meetings? Especially since most are scheduled at a time when three-quarters of the people are still on their way home from work.
Our school is old but still looks good because we take pride in it, we have a custodial staff that works above and beyond their job description most of the time to keep our school running.
And last but not least, just to throw this in, I still make the same amount of money I did 20 years ago. School staff is severely underpaid and we work hard for the money we do get.
Paula Heidi Chavious
Wagener