Letter: Voting integrity must be upheld

Anyone who doesn’t think this election had even more “voting irregularities” than any other in the past needs to recheck their sense of smell for the “smell test” and their sense of reason for “common sense test.”
Anyone who didn’t expect the chaos, uncertainty, lawsuits and political turmoil we are currently experiencing wasn’t paying attention to the variety of hastily contrived state plans to send ballots to everyone … dead or alive. There were different rules for postmarks, delivery dates, counting dates, etc. We were asking for trouble, and now we’ve got it.
Voting “irregularities” have always been around just like credit card irregularities – they range from honest clerical errors to blatant intentional fraud. Anyone who has dealt with systems understands that the more steps there are in a process, the more opportunities there are for errors – (honest and otherwise). And if you double the steps, you quadruple the opportunities for mis-steps.
Let’s compare our voting integrity with the integrity we expect from our banks and credit card companies. If you have a credit card, you’ve probably personally experienced credit card fraud. This happens regularly even though the checks and balances and integrity checks for honest transactions are well thought out and numerous in any good bank or credit card company. If a suspected fraudulent transaction occurs, it is rather straightforward for you or the bank to track it down and either verify or nullify it. Why and how can we allow our voting system to be conducted without at least that level of security, transparency and verification?
Unfortunately there are many who are fighting voting security and voting transparency – factors which are absolutely necessary for voting integrity. Shouldn’t we expect a system where we all trust the outcome? That will only happen if we start using modern technology (as our financial institutions already do) to monitor, verify and videotape every critical step in the voting and tallying process. If anyone questions a particular ballot or group of ballots, there should be electronic and video records showing when a ballot was received and processed through each step, as well as surveillance cameras observing the ballot, the person processing it and the decision process in determining:
1) Is the voter alive, properly registered and voting in the precinct in which they live?
2) Does the ballot signature match the signature on file from registration?
3) Is the ballot clear and has the vote been correctly tabulated?
My optimistic hope is that with the challenges, lawsuits, recounts and inevitable results we can finally dispel notions such as; “there’s no such thing as voting fraud” or “mail-in ballots are as safe and secure as in-person voting” or “we shouldn’t need to show photo ID”, etc. We need and should demand a safe, secure and transparent voting system where every one of us can have confidence in the process and agree on who won.
Richard Eichler
Aiken