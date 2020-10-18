Letter: Vote on the issues, not hatred

Ever since I was old enough to vote I was told that voters, in the end, are only concerned with Kitchen Table Issues. Politicians attack each other all the time, some truths maybe, but mostly lies. All the ads on TV are vile and designed to poison your soul. But, in the end, you need to decide what your issues are and ignore all the noise. A good example of “noise” is the claim that Trump is destroying Democracy in this country. Really? Yet, the Democrats have stated they want to pack the Supreme Court, add two new states to pack the Senate, take away the Second Amendment, seriously limit free speech and let criminals run free. Is this noise? No, as they say these things out loud, it’s in the Bernie Sanders manifesto and the DNC platform. Listen and read.
If freedom is a kitchen table issue for you, then you need to pay attention to that. If the construct of this country and Constitution are important to you, you need to consider which party better preserves that. Normally folks are most interested in paying the rent/mortgage, putting food on the table, having religious freedom, safety, good medical care, and jobs, jobs, jobs. I have said this before, as someone who has voted for Democrats myself and did not vote for Trump in 2016, the current state of the Democratic Party is very scary.
I am relieved that Trump is doing such a good job on those kitchen table issues. You would not know that from listening to the news, as they are ordered to only say negative things and quite often anything they can out of context. You have to dig into other sources to find out what is really going on. Are China, illegal immigration, regulations, religious freedom, health care, the First and Second Amendment, riots, looting, and increased government (more bureaucracy) kitchen table issues for you?
So, you may have been brainwashed to hate Trump. OK, how about Joe Biden? Biden has a proven (not imaginary) racist track record in government, is a globalist who has (not imaginary) shipped American jobs overseas, thinks China is just great, adored a KKK member (Sen. Robert Byrd), was against busing, wrote the law that put more Blacks in jail and has been wrong on every foreign affairs issue during his long 47 year career.
Let’s say that what I just wrote does not matter to you. Which party supports your kitchen table issues better, then decide how you want to vote. But, if you are voting for Biden simply because you hate Trump, you are not voting for your future based on things that really matter to you. I have noticed that Biden does not like to answer questions, the answers are too radical.
Stewart Meyer
Aiken