Letter: Vote for the right reasons

Anyone who watched both recent conventions can judge for themselves the stark difference in these two political parties. The Democratic National Convention was nothing but a compendium of the past three and a half years of bashing, not only the president but our country. What stuck me was when Hillary Clinton stated, “If you don’t vote for Biden then things will get worse.” That statement can be read many ways but if you have to threaten people to vote for your candidate there is something terribly wrong.
The DNC was devoid of any policy because if Democrats had outlined their plan for this country; such as defunding the police, abolishing use of fossil fuels, raising taxes, funding made-up man-made climate change and the list goes on and on. Most Americans with any common sense would reject these policies.
The Republican National Convention celebrated our country, showcased the many accomplishments of the Trump administration and honored many average citizens who have been aided by our president. The Republicans outlined their plans for the future, including opening the country and bringing back a robust economy. In a word the RNC was “up-beat,” the DNC was “down-beat.”
Polls show that a majority of people who plan to vote for Biden are not voting for him because they agree with his socialist policies but because they are voting against Trump due to a dislike of his style. I would encourage all voters to educate themselves on the platform of both parties before voting. Voting solely because of a candidate’s personality is a very poor reason, especially in today’s climate of fake news.
Bob Brookshire
Chairman Aiken County GOP
Aiken