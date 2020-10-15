Letter: Virus testing wasn't as bad as expected

I had a very comfortable experience at a recent DHEC testing site in North Augusta. I had pre-registered through a link in article about the testing in this newspaper. Used GPS to find it.
There wasn’t a sign though. I saw two tents in the parking lot with the National Guard assisting. No one else was in line. I stayed in the car and wore a mask. I did have to lower it from my nose during testing.
My pre-registration barcode was copied off my phone by one person and in the next tent, the lady explained they would only enter each nasal passage 1 inch and swab each side 10 times. She said some people may sneeze.
It only tickled a little and they would email with results by a call in one to seven days. All of this was done without cost.
Debbie Ashcraft
Aiken