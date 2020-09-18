Letter: Virus doesn't rise to level of emergency

The emergency mask ordinance passed by the Aiken City Council seriously strains the definition of the term “emergency." In South Carolina Code 44-4-130, a ”Public health emergency" is defined as “the occurrence or imminent risk of a qualifying health condition.” A “qualifying health condition” applicable to the COVID-19 virus is “a novel infectious agent or biological or chemical agent and that poses a substantial risk of a significant number of human fatalities, widespread illness, or serious economic impact to the agricultural sector, including food supply.”
Admittedly, like much legislation, the terms are broad enough for a Mack truck to be driven through them. The key terms that constitute an “emergency” are: (1) serious economic impact on agricultural sector, (2) widespread illness and (3) significant number of human fatalities.
To answer Item 1: The key term is “serious.” There have certainly been disruptions in food supply as a result of the pandemic; however, I have heard no news accounts in Aiken of the unavailability of food leading to widespread hunger in the local population. In a true food emergency, there would be a serious risk of basic food unavailability and malnutrition. How many in Aiken are going without basic nutrition because of COVID?
To answer Item 2: “Widespread illness”: the question is one of the severity of the illness in question. The best gauge for assessing the “widespread illness” factor should be the load on area hospitals. Currently, 10% of South Carolina hospital patients are COVID-19 patients and the hospital system is handling the load well (both ICU and in-patient beds filled to 75% capacity, which is normal). People who are getting sick with COVID are getting treated.
To answer Item 3: as of Sept. 7, per DHEC, there have been 61 confirmed deaths in Aiken County with the COVID-19 virus this year. That equates to roughly 0.035% of the county population (estimated at 172,000 people). If 61 deaths constitute an emergency then other conditions that produce deaths on the same order of magnitude should also be considered an emergency as well (e.g. seasonal influenza). But maybe that’s what people want – a permanent state of emergency.
The “emergency” mask ordinance has brought no change to Aiken’s COVID-19 situation. There was no emergency before the mask ordinance, and there is no emergency now. Look at facts and data, not emotion. Repeal the mask ordinance, and let the people be free to assume ownership of their own physical health.
Soren McMillan
Aiken