Letter: Vaccine roll out has problems

I cannot tell you how angry I am at the totally inadequate, uncoordinated and not thought out roll out of COVID-19 vaccinations.
My husband is 87 and in very fragile health. I am 82. I thought from the publicity that the vaccine roll out was specifically for those of us most vulnerable. But clearly no one thought about how many of us there were, how great would be the demand and how to cram several thousand of us in Aiken County into a single management site.
I went online within six hours of the time the site for those of us over 70 opened. The earliest vaccination slot I could get was March 23. It took another 12 hours to convince the site that my husband was not me, and therefore needed to be registered separately. The only way I could do that was to use a second internet site plus an old address. By the time he was registered, the earliest appointment available was April 5. That’s three months away. By that time he may no longer be able to get to the site for a vaccination.
No county should be stuck with only a single site managing the sign ups. Aiken Regional Medical Centers is the only management site in Aiken County. It did not take registrations beyond Feb. 1 when I was online, and of course they were all full. The Aiken Surgery Center was restricting its appointments to health care and other essential workers. That’s fine, as medical staff, first responders and teachers should get first appointments. But then do not count them as a vaccination site for the general public. That left one single vaccination site, Doctors Care, at the Aiken Mall. With the kind of demand that should have been expected, the delays in vaccination slots should also have been expected.
Any drug store should be able to give vaccinations. My two local drug stores plus any other store, like Kroger, that has a pharmacy has staff able to give shots. They do it all the time. Why was this route not included? Clearly not this was not thought through.
Another question: If additional sites are made available, where does that leave those of us who now have long waits for registered slots? Do other categories of the public move ahead of us?
And finally, will there be enough vaccine available to give shots to those of us who now have registration times far in the future? This question is especially pertinent given that we March and April registrations may be superseded by new clinics that have available slots closer to the present time.
.
Lydia H. Dane
Ridge Spring