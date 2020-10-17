Letter: U.S. veterans deserve respect

We must seize every opportunity to salute our veterans and honor their service. They are true heroes. As U.S. veterans have protected and defended America and other nations around the world, we must protect and defend them when they come under attack, including demeaning verbal assaults on Gold Star families.
The names listed were not draft dodgers. They did not get deferments. They answered the call of duty and made the sacrifice. Some paid the ultimate price: Harold F. Adkinson, Donnie E. Bell, Freddie Lee Bradshaw, Kenney Bryant, Harold Carter, Edwin D. Chavous, David S. Muns, Stanley T. O’Banion, Roy Robinson, Wesley H. Johnson, Ross H. Davis, Ernest Little Sr., Rudolph C. Garland, Freddie H. Gray, Robert E. Hatch, George Hook, Carol B. Ross, Elvin A. Rutland, Carl Weatherman, Jack D. Whittle, Eugene Williamson, Jack W. Yon, Hansel Bunton Jr., Samie Capers, William A. Funchess, Willie L. Johns, Julius E. O’Neal, Richard B. Ready, Harvey H. Smoak, Jack McDonald, Elijah Odom, Jerry A. Ratcliff Jr., Melburn H. Eldridge, Johnnie J. Mathis, Memminger A. Nicholson, Eulia Padget, Issac Andrews, Joseph Hamilton, Clifton H. Watson, Henry P. Agnew, John T. Harris, Solomon Emanuel, Gilbert Bryant Jr., Artis Abney Jr., Thomas M. Maffett, John G. Miller, George Buggs, Orenthial J. Smith and Prince Sims.
They are not losers or suckers. They are American heroes.
Richard Johnson Jr.
Aiken