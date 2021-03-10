Letter: Turn to God, seek truth

Isaiah 5:20 says, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.”
George Orwell said, “The further we drift from Truth, the more we’ll hate those who seek Truth.”
Hitler used propaganda that swayed the people. He used hate (conservatives, Trump, & Trump supporters are hated now); fear (stepping out of line brings risk of losing business, reputation, job); language was used as a camouflage (e.g. killing preborn infants is disguised by terms like “healthcare,” “my body,” “my choice”).
We have left the truths that have been accepted since the foundation of our country and turned to making whatever reality we want to believe in truth.
When we believe something contrary to what is pushed in the media, schools and even by politicians and the Supreme Court, (e.g.choosing your own gender) we are demonized and intimidated. Saul Alinsky, in his marxist ideology, encouraged vilifying individuals. That is what is being done today; calling people words like “racist” or “homophobic.”
Capitalism is wrongfully seen as a disease and socialism as a cure for everything; but in reality, capitalism allows us equally to gain, where socialism makes misery equally distributed.
Our culture is contaminating us and turning us against godly values. When we allow others to make their own truths according to what they decide, evil prevails. It has been said by Bonhoeffer during the time of Hitler, that “All it for takes for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing.”
We must not be silent. We must stand up against evil and be faithful to God. We must take action. I recommend reading Erwin Lutzer’s book, "We Will Not Be Silenced."
Linda Anderson
Aiken