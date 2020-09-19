Letter: Trump's words are unacceptable

Many years ago, tears came to my eyes as I first saw the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. Nearly seven years ago, at the end of a tour of the D-Day beaches in Normandy, we visited the American cemetery. When we prepared to leave, it was nearly 5 p.m. We stood while "Taps" was played, the flag lowered, folded and presented to an elderly gentleman in a wheelchair. Again, I wept. I think my experience is not uncommon.
Labor Day weekend 2020 – there are credible reports that, while in Europe to mark the 100th anniversary of the WWI Armistice, the president refused to fly to the cemetery because the men buried there were, in his words, “suckers and losers."
Let that sink in – really sink in! The commander-in-chief considers those who have died in service to this country to be "suckers and losers."
I know his apologists will try; but there is absolutely, positively no way to spin that to make it acceptable.
Louise Plodinec
Aiken