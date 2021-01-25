Letter: Trump's hands are clean

Trump did not incite a riot. And he had every right to lament the election process in 2020. Talking about election fraud and unlawful ballots is quite appropriate given the amount of problems in this election. That is not inciting a riot. It is free speech and given he told folks to be peaceful, end of story. Impeachment is only about trying to prevent him from running again.
Ignoring the many complaints of ballot harvesting, ballot curing, possible phony ballots, dubious mail-in ballots, dead people voting, out-of-state people voting (and more); There were four key lawsuits against Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania where the secretary of states or state judges modified election law in violation of their own state constitutions. Argue all you want, but that is a fact! These folks allowed or ordered modifications to election rules in violation of state laws on the books. Per their constitution they did not have the right to do that. So, for example, the Texas lawsuit against those states was valid. Why the Supreme Court would not hear the case is no mystery. Chief Justice John Roberts hates Trump! It has nothing to do with the law – law matters not evidently. Folks also like to point out all the cases “lost” by the Trump team. Understand this, almost all of these cases were never heard, no evidence was presented in court and they dismissed for various reasons, like standing, or too early, or too late. So no, they were not heard in court.
People keep saying there is no evidence, so shut up. Excuse me? Affidavits, witness testimony, videos and statements presented under penalty of perjury are evidence (in any court of law)!
If you only count legal ballots, I am sure Trump won by an electoral landslide. So, yes, this election was rigged and anyone who values free and fair elections is not going to be sold excuses or lies. If you hate Trump you will ignore these facts because it suits your immediate joy and satisfaction. But your momentary joy has possible long-term effects that down the road you may find authoritarian. Since people cannot trust state or federal judges or election officials, their frustration is understandable.
Keep in mind that the opinion of Congress is very low. They are incapable of following the rule of law or working for the people. The “storming” of the Capitol building was wrong. The few hundred that did this were but a tiny percentage of those at the rally. Using terms like sedition or insurrection is a massive overreach. Compared to the brutal rioting, looting, burning, intimidation and murder perpetrated by Antifa and BLM all summer, the “storming” of the Capitol was but 1/100th as bad! The summer of love included federal buildings as well. Where was the outrage from the left and media when the cities were burning? Oh, those were “peaceful protests.” Hogwash.
Stewart Meyer
Aiken