Letter; Trump trying to do what he promised

No where do I ever hear of any positive accomplishments either Biden or Harris have made in their many years in politics. They blame Trump for everything from spoiled milk to the weather, claiming how much better they could have done and will do. How easy it is to be a Monday morning quarterback.
They promise an immediate end to the virus, large increases in income, super health insurance with no plans on how to accomplish or pay for any of it, and of course cheap renewable energy for all. They'll get all the world leaders together and sing "Kumbaya."
The same old rhetoric the Democrats have used for years.
If elected the virus will magically disappear because the media will let it die a graceful death without the daily reports designed to make it appear to be Trump's fault. To claim that if they were in command the virus would not have happened is asinine. However the virus will continue on at the same rate until a vaccine is developed.
The government cannot create jobs. It can only tax and spend. The government can't increase the salaries of working people.
To provide healthcare for everyone including all the illegal aliens the Democrats want to let in either services have to be dramatically cut or dramatic increases in rates to those that actually pay for it. Of course Biden will increase taxes on the "rich" and business so the middle class and the poor won't feel a thing. Except of course if corporate taxes are increased. Those jobs that Trump brought back will leave for greener pastures overseas again.
In short all kinds of promises that they know they can't keep. Again, I ask, tell me something either Biden or Harris has done? Biden has been in politics for over 40 years and done nothing but make money for himself and his kids. He was part of the great welfare regime. Harris rose in the Democratic Party through some questionable actions and comes from a district that is a mess to put it mildly. Even the pro-Democratic media haven't mentioned any major accomplishments by either of them.
Like him or not Trump has done and is trying to do what he promised.
Rich Irvine
Aiken