Letter: Trump should get a second term

Retiring after 35 years in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, it has been most pitiful and frustrating to observe the Democratic leadership and mainstream media – hardly able to differentiate between a sedative and a laxative – disparage the efforts of the Trump administration to combat the current scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In late 2019, the world first began to become aware of the deadly presence of a new coronavirus negligently released by a research facility in Wuhan, China, by the deceptive Chinese Communist Party. Confused by the conflicting day-to-day scientific and casualty information emanating from China and the World Health Organization, in late January 2020, President Donald Trump suspended all travel from China and selected European nations in an effort to thwart the arrival of the deadly virus. This was all done with much hullabaloo raised by Joe Biden and other Democrats except for Nancy Pelosi who, for the moment, was preoccupied with ice cream and President Trump’s impeachment.
President Trump also instructed Vice President Pence at that time to organize and lead a Coronavirus Task Force charged with developing a plan to confront and defeat the now COVID-19 scourge. This led to the formation of Operation Warp Speed in early April of this year. As described by Wikipedia, “Operation Warp Speed is a public-private partnership, initiated by the Trump administration to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.” In addition, according to the U. S. Department of Health & Human Services, “The goal is to produce and deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines with the doses available by January 2021.”
While this massive undertaking has been going on for months staffed by the brightest and best of our fellow Americans, the denigrating conduct of the Democrats and its mainstream media accomplices has been constantly in evidence and reached its peak on Sept. 19. On this date, after months of hibernation, Joe Biden emerged from his basement bunker to announce that “He had a plan” and “I’m following the science” to beat COVID-19. Interestingly, his vague plan contained much of what was included and already in process as a part of Operation Warp Speed. And what was the “science” he was following? With the bulk of our agencies, universities and relevant pharmaceutical companies already involved in Operation Warp Speed, was his consultant a Voodoo practitioner sticking pins in a Trump effigy?
Nov. 3 is Election Day. Do you vote for Joe Biden who says a lot and either forgets what he says or gets it wrong as proven by his 47-year political record? Or do you vote for Donald Trump, blemishes and all, who says what he’s going to do and does what he says. My vote is for Donald Trump to ensure the preservation of our Constitution against the cancer of the far left socialism espoused by today’s Democratic Party to which Joe Biden is oblivious.
Philip C. van Leeuwen
Aiken